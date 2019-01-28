TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe police on Monday identified the pregnant woman who was stabbed to death over the weekend as Kristina Howato, 39, as well as the man investigators believe killed her.
Howato, who was in the third trimester of her pregnancy, was a Lyft driver and was working when she received a pickup request in the area southwest of Rio Salado Parkway and McClintock Drive, Sgt. Ron Elcock of the Tempe Police Department said.
That’s where she picked up Fabian Durazo, 20, whom police identified as the suspect.
Police said Durazo attacked her with a knife when the victim pulled up to the apartment complex near University Drive and McClintock Road. She was still in her vehicle.
He continued to attack after she got out of the vehicle, Elcock said. Durazo then left the scene in her SUV, 2005 silver Mercury SUV.
Witnesses reported seeing that SUV leave the scene.
Howato was taken to the hospital where she and her unborn baby were pronounced dead.
Tempe police, with the help of the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the La Paz County Sheriff's Office, used GPS to locate Howato’s SUV near Quartzsite.
"The suspect was arrested at that location without incident," Elcock said.
Elcock also said Durazo admitted to stabbing Howato and taking her SUV.
The details of that interview were not immediately available, but there is no indication that Durazo was on drugs at the time of the attack. They also do not believe Durazo and Howato knew each other prior to the Lyft call.
Police have not determined the motive, but Elcock said investigators believe Durazo "planned to do this when he called the [Lyft]."
Durazo is being held at the La Paz County on suspicion of first-degree murder – one count for Howato and one for her unborn child.
Durazo will make his initial court appearance in La Paz County. After that, it will be determined when he will be transferred to Maricopa County.
Howato has two children – a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old. Those children are with family members.
Police said Durazo has family in California. He was arrested about 25 miles from the Arizona-California border, according to DPS spokesman Kameron Lee.
"Throughout our careers as officers, we have incidents that really, really touch our hearts and stay with you throughout your careers," Elcock said. "This is definitely one of those incidents that really is going to affect the police department for a long time, and the community will think about this for a long time."
"Swift action and outstanding police partnerships" are what led to the "rapid apprehension" of Durazo, Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir tweeted Monday afternoon.
