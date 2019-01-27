TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police say a woman who was in her third trimester of her pregnancy was stabbed to death overnight in Tempe.
The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex near University Drive and McClintock Road.
Police went to the apartment to check a woman who callers reported to be screaming in the parking lot.
When officers arrived, a 39-year-old woman was found to be suffering from stab injuries.
The victim was transported to Scottsdale Osborn hospital, where both she and her baby died of their injuries.
Police say the victim did not live in Tempe.
The case is under investigation.
