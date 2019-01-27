PREGNANT WOMAN STABBED SCHMIDT_frame_8482.jpg

(Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police say a woman who was in her third trimester of her pregnancy was stabbed to death overnight in Tempe. 

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex near University Drive and McClintock Road.

Police went to the apartment to check a woman who callers reported to be screaming in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, a 39-year-old woman was found to be suffering from stab injuries.

The victim was transported to Scottsdale Osborn hospital, where both she and her baby died of their injuries.

Police say the victim did not live in Tempe.

The case is under investigation.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.