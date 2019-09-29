MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Power has been restored to a section of east Mesa where an accident caused an outage earlier Sunday evening.
About 1200 SRP customers were without power near Hawes and Broadway roads after an SRP utility box was struck during an accident in that area.
The wreck happened just before 8 p.m. SRP crews quickly arrived on scene and restored power in a little over an hour, just after 9 p.m.
Mesa police officials say there were no serious injuries reported in the accident.
The drivers remained on scene, but police say a passenger from one of the cars took off running from the scene of the accident.