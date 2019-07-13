PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A neighborhood in downtown Phoenix had no power Saturday evening after a vehicle collided into a power pole.
Phoenix Police officials say the accident happened in the area of Van Buren Street and 51st Avenue.
The areas affected by the power outage is from North 55th Avenue to North 39th Avenue and West Mcdowell Road to West Buckeye Road.
An estimate of 554 customers are impacted.
The power outage started around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. SRP officials estimate that power should come back around 8:30 p.m.
The intersection of 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street was closed due to the incident, said Detective Luis Samudio of the Phoenix PD. He added the public transportation is also being directed to other roadways.
No one was seriously injured during the vehicle collision with the power pole, police say.
