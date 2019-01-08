PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after he was shot during a home burglary in far north Phoenix on Tuesday night, police said.
It happened in the area of North Valley Parkway and Jomax Road around 7:30 p.m.
Police said the man's home was being burglarized and there was a fight between the man and the suspect. The man was then shot, police said.
The victim is in critical condition.
Police haven't released any information about the suspect.
An investigation is underway.
