GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Pizza Hut employee was wounded during an attempted robbery in Gilbert, police say.
It happened in a strip mall near Baseline and Power roads.
Sgt. Bill Balafas of the Gilbert Police Department said the suspect, a white or Hispanic man in his 30s, ran from the scene. No other description of the suspect was immediately available.
Aerial video of the scene showed crime tape stretched across the Pizza Hut entrance and an officer standing watch.
We do not know the condition of the wounded restaurant employee.
Police are interviewing witnesses.
We will update this developing story as we learn more.
(2) comments
You have to be at a really low point in your life to rob a pizza joint. Seriously? If you’re going to rob an establishment, rob a freakin bank!
Clearly someone from the West Valley left their filthy Loservale slum and made their way over to Gilbert. No more ligjt rail extensions, it gives them to much access to the rest of us.
