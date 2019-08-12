HOME AID JEWELRY THIEF

Bianca Dodson

 Source: Phoenix PD

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman arrested on suspicion of trafficking stolen property took jewelry from her employer, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Investigators say Bianca Dodson worked as a home aide for the victim between Sept. 18 and Oct. 20 of 2018.

Soon after Dodson's job ended, the victim realized jewelry was missing from her home, which she believed Dodson took.

Court documents say that a large amount of the jewelry the victim reported stolen was later discovered at various pawnshops in the Phoenix area. The victim identified some of the recovered pieces.

According to court documents, Dodson, 30, pawned all the jewelry using her Arizona ID card. In a photographic lineup, the victim identified Dodson as the home aide she previously employed.

Dodson admitted to stealing the jewelry during an interview with law enforcement on Aug. 6, according to court documents. That same day, she was arrested. She already has a previous arrest connected to child abuse.

The charges Dodson currently faces include theft and trafficking stolen property.

->> Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(9) comments

Linguisticsintowritting
Linguisticsintowritting

It takes a thief . [happybirthday]

Report Add Reply
Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

Is this a transgendered? Looks like it

Report Add Reply
Honk Honkler
Honk Honkler

Boomers flooded our country with these people, it's poetic that in their declining years they are getting abused and robbed by the same horde of orcs they unleashed upon us.


Report Add Reply
BlahBlah
BlahBlah

I don’t believe this story. Her eyebrows show she’s an innocent damsel.

Report Add Reply
Momof3
Momof3

😂😂😂😂😂😂 sharpie eyebrows!!!

Report Add Reply
Stanley Trump
Stanley Trump

She also need to get rid of her ghetto a$$ eyebrows drawn with a sharpie

Report Add Reply
Stanley Trump
Stanley Trump

Naughty girl, sit her a$$ in the slammer for a while.

Report Add Reply
Wazoolie
Wazoolie

Brown plague




Report Add Reply
bruce
bruce

Hmmmm , her name is Dodson

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.