PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix woman arrested on suspicion of trafficking stolen property took jewelry from her employer, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Investigators say Bianca Dodson worked as a home aide for the victim between Sept. 18 and Oct. 20 of 2018.
Soon after Dodson's job ended, the victim realized jewelry was missing from her home, which she believed Dodson took.
Court documents say that a large amount of the jewelry the victim reported stolen was later discovered at various pawnshops in the Phoenix area. The victim identified some of the recovered pieces.
According to court documents, Dodson, 30, pawned all the jewelry using her Arizona ID card. In a photographic lineup, the victim identified Dodson as the home aide she previously employed.
Dodson admitted to stealing the jewelry during an interview with law enforcement on Aug. 6, according to court documents. That same day, she was arrested. She already has a previous arrest connected to child abuse.
The charges Dodson currently faces include theft and trafficking stolen property.
