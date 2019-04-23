PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Department says it has arrested a 15-year-old boy who allegedly threatened a church and then was found at school with a chemical that can be used to create an explosive.
The investigation started Monday night when a Pinnacle High School student told his parents that a classmate said he wanted to “blow up a Muslim Church.”
That witness told officers that he did not see any weapons, devices or anything else with which the suspect could take action.
On Tuesday, the witness saw that his classmate was “in possession of a plastic bag containing several pounds of a white powdery substance.”
The witness went to the school’s administration. Staffers then took the suspect and powder to the office and called the Phoenix Police Department.
Explosives experts tested the powder and determined that it was potassium nitrate. The easily obtainable powder is a harmless salt-like substance on its own. It can even be sent through the mail.
The potential danger is when potassium nitrate is combined with other chemicals to make flash powder. Often used in theatrical pyrotechnics, flash powder is an explosive that burns quickly and can produce a loud boom. It also can be dangerous – even deadly – if not handled properly.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department said the package was labeled as potassium nitrate and investigators had no reason to doubt that.
Detectives are talking to the teen and looking into his social media accounts to determine why he had the powder and why he might have threatened a mosque.
"His statements were not specifically aimed at any church," Thompson said.
It's still something police are taking seriously.
"When threats are made, even though they're not specific, there can be criminal consequences," Thompson said. "He's looking at some pretty serious allegations against him."
Thompson commended the witness who reported the threat and then the suspicious powder, saying he did exactly the right thing.
It's not clear what charges the teen might face.
Pinnacle High School was not placed on lockdown.
“The suspect made no threats against the school, and at this time, there is no indication that the school or anyone connected with the school was in danger,” Thompson said.
