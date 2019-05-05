PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Police say they've arrested a man on suspicion of breaking into a Phoenix house where a teen girl was home alone on Sunday morning.
[WATCH: Man arrested for breaking into Phoenix house when teen home alone]
According to Phoenix Police Lt. Lief Myers, the teen called the police around 11 a.m. and escaped through a side window as officers arrived at the home near 3rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Myers added that although the girl "was a little shaken up," she's doing "pretty well."
Phoenix Police Dept. spokesman, Sgt. Tommy Thompson, said the girl is around 16 years old.
Thompson said as police arrived they saw 57-year-old David Bruce trying to force his way into the back door of the home. He was taken into custody.
Officers quickly set up a perimeter in the neighborhood as a possible second suspect was thought to be in the area. No other intruder was located.
Police are investigating the case as a residential burglary.
(6) comments
If she had a gun she could have protected herself.
Arizona is the new Chicago,Detroit,Baltimore,New Orleans all combine
and there is not freaking way the Phoenix Police can handle it
thanks to all the trash who made all this possible
ConradAz - Sadly, your comment is all too accurate. It's a real shame.
3rd Ave and Bethany? That's actually a nice area, too bad it's in the West Valley surrounded by filth. That loser trying to break into the house is almost certainly not from that area but is from some dump in the West Valley.
Hey Daddy..... Go back and look at some of the stories from this past week that were all on the east side. It's not a pure and pristine as you would like to think it is.
AZ - Which ones were in the East Valley? East Phoenix isn't the East Valley. Phoenix is in the West Valley.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.