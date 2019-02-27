PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Prosecutors have charged a Phoenix teacher with felony aggravated assault for putting a pencil down the pants of a 10-year-old student with special needs.
The 56-year-old teacher, Vicki Biddle Martin, told police the student’s “butt crack” was showing. She said it was a “very poor decision” to put the eraser end of the pencil about half an inch or more down the student’s “crack.”
The student told police he wasn’t hurt but felt embarrassed by the incident. Martin is charged with intentionally touching a minor with intent to insult or provoke him, a class 6 felony.
The incident happened at Spitalny Elementary School near 43rd Ave and Thomas Road on Nov. 28.
When news of the arrest broke Wednesday, the Cartwright Elementary School District sent a letter to parents informing them “of an incident… surrounding a teacher in which police were involved.” The letter provided no further details.
The district did not respond to questions about whether Martin was still employed or if she had been disciplined in the past.
Four parents interviewed after school said they had no idea a teacher had been arrested and charged.
“[It] makes me feel sad and angry and all kinds of things because how could a teacher do that?” one parent said in Spanish. “You put your kids in their hands for safety and then they aren't safe.”
“[The district] could have said something sooner,” another parent said.
According to court documents, the incident happened while the 10-year-old student with autism was in the library, standing at the counter.
The school librarian told police Martin put a pencil down the student’s pants twice, but only realized what had happened the second time.
Someone notified the police on Dec. 13. Police said “the report was made after the school librarian learned that the defendant, a special education teacher, inserted the eraser end of a pencil in the intergluteal cleft of the 10-year-old male victim.”
A reporter attempted to reach Martin at home for comment Wednesday, but no one answered the door. She is scheduled to appear in court next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.