PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting outside of a bar in Phoenix left a man in serious condition early Monday morning, according to police.
Police say a man in his 40s was shot outside of Funny Farm Lounge near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.
He was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police say a suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a white Dodge Charger in an unknown direction.
Officers were speaking to several witnesses at the bar trying to determine what exactly led up to the shooting.
No further details were released.
If anyone has any information on this shooting is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.