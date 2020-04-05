PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are currently investigating a shooting that left three people hurt in Phoenix Sunday evening. The incident started in the area of 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 6 p.m.
Ploice say shots were fired after two groups of people got into an argument. One of the victims of the shooting was found in the area of Sonora Street and 15th Avenue, close to Buckeye Road. Another victim was found in the area of 1st and Washington streets. A third victim drove themselves to a hospital at 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road. The condition of their injuries are unclear.
As of right now, there is no suspect information. Police are investigating.
