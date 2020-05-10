PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was sent to the hospital after getting shot during a road-rage incident in Phoenix Sunday night. It happened in the area of 7th Street and South Mountain Avenue, east of Central Avenue.
Sgt. Ann Justus of the Phoenix Police Department said officers found the man with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Officers at the scene told Arizona's Family crews that the man was shot in the butt. He was taken to the hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department.
The man reportedly was arguing with someone, who is now a suspect, while he was driving. The suspect followed him to where the shooting happened. Authorities are now looking for this person. There was no description available of the suspect, or their vehicle.