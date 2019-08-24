PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer is a criminal subject in an internal investigation, confirmed the Phoenix Police Department on Saturday evening.
Sgt. Daniel B. Jones of the Phoenix Police is on administrative leave until the investigation centered around him concludes, police say.
Sgt. Maggie Cox of the Phoenix PD says Jones has been with the department for 19 years.
Further information on this investigation has not been released at this time.
Refresh this page for updates on this investigation.