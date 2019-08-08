PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix police officer is now out of a job after he was seen on video punching and slapping a shoplifting suspect while off-duty at a Walmart store.
The Phoenix Police Department confirmed on Thursday Timothy Baiardi has been fired.
He had been with the department for 17 years and was on administrative leave for months.
According to investigators, Baiardi was working security while off-duty at the Walmart at 51st Avenue and Indian School Road when he confronted 22-year-old Roger Moran on Dec. 8, 2018. Moran apparently took the tags off some new pants and put the pants on.
Court documents say Moran resisted arrest, tried to escape and even grabbed Baiardi's testicles.
Baiardi then struck Moran's face with his knee two to three times, according to the police report.
The two continued to scuffle, with Baiardi claiming Moran resisted arrest and reached for his testicles again, police said.
Baiardi punched Moran a few more times, police said.
Moran was taken into custody and put in the loss prevention office in the store where surveillance video shows Baiardi slapping him so hard Moran partially fell off the bench he was sitting on.
He was charged with aggravated assault in May.
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams previously said in a statement she was "shocked and appalled" by what happened and that "this type of activity will not be tolerated."
I have deepest respect for cops. If you're a cop, get a new profession ASAP. Your chiefs in this state are totally worthless and don't back you up. BTW, I'm a retired accountant.
