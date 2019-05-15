PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix police officer is being charged with aggravated assault after he was seen on video punching and slapping a shoplifting suspect while off duty at a Walmart store, police said.
Police said on Wednesday that prosecutors were moving forward with the case against Ofc. Timothy Baiardi.
Baiardi, who was working security at the megastore at 51st Avenue and Indian School Road, was seen on camera confronting 22-year-old Roger Moran on Dec. 8, 2018, after Moran took the tags off some new pants and put them on, police said.
[VIDEO #1: Confrontation between officer and shoplifting suspect]
[VIDEO #2: Security video appears to show officer slapping suspect]
Court documents say Moran resisted arrest, tried to escape and even grabbed Baiardi's testicles.
Baiardi then delivered two to three knee strikes to Moran's face, according to the police report.
Moran tried to escape again and that's when Baiardi punched Moran four to five times, police said.
A witness helped him take down Moran, but police said he "continued to resist arrest" and "reached for the officer's testicles again."
Baiardi punched Moran a few more times, police said. Moran was finally taken into custody.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Phoenix officer on leave after punching, slapping shoplifting suspect]
He was put in the loss prevention office at the store. That's where surveillance video shows Baiardi slapping Moran in the face and scolding him for grabbing his groin, police said. The slap was so strong Moran partially fell off the bench he was sitting on, court documents said.
Baiardi denied hitting Moran but Moran told officers during an interview and surveillance video "corroborates the incident occurred as Moran reported," according to court documents.
Baiardi has been with the Phoenix Police Department for 17 years. He was placed on administrative leave.
Moran's mug shot shows him with several cuts and scrapes to the face.
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams released the following statement:
“When I became aware of this incident I was shocked and appalled at the conduct of one of my officers. I immediately ordered a criminal investigation. In addition, the officer involved was placed on administrative leave and assigned to his home. I am not at liberty to discuss or answer questions about the specifics of the investigation. The criminal investigation was submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office requesting criminal prosecution and we received word today that they have filed a direct complaint to the court to move forward with prosecution. With this information, the Phoenix Police Department is now able to move forward with our internal investigation as well.
This type of activity will not be tolerated by me or the Phoenix Police Department and it will be dealt with accordingly. This adversely impacts our reputation, which we work diligently to uphold every day. Let me assure you that the actions of one officer are not indicative of the hardworking men and women who wear the Phoenix Police Department badge. We will continue to work to build and maintain a relationship of trust and accountability with our community.”
(15) comments
10yo Girl type slap
The police are agents of the government. Our Founding Fathers well understood that in order to keep our freedom, we need to keep the government chained down and that goes for the police as well. No matter who this suspect was or what he's done, this cop had no right to assault him after he had already been cuffed. This is criminally unprofessional behavior on the part of this officer and he needs to be held accountable for his actions. Accountability is the key to keeping our police honest. The citizens of this state as well as this country have every right to expect our police to act in a professional manner at all times.
He should get a medal. Pity he didn’t beat the pos into the ground. Sick of illegals and criminals being portrayed as victims.
Here illegally, no insurance, stolen car, no respect for our country or laws. uckfay him he should have been shot and put down like the animal he is.
The officer did what was needed. Too many POS in this world and all the crying liberals that are clueless with all the Mexican animals here
Them the types of dudes we used take out back behind the woodshed and deal with our selves. Now you got them gosh dang unions.
Build the wall, throw grenades over to the other side, party and be happy.
So unfortunate that this officer will lose his career and pension because he let this POS get the best of him. I don't even know this guy, but I'm quite certain he did a lot more positive things in 17 years than this POS ever will. (And before you jump all over me, understand that I am NOT condoning what the officer did. I just find it unfortunate that he lost his cool toward a worthless mope and has to pay such a hefty price.)
He will be paid for the value of the pension benefit he accrued. He won't lose it. Yes, it won't be as good as it would had he done a full term, but he won't completely lose out.
“Well, that's the last vehicle she will ever steal. Ya can't outrun karma” ObeyLaws
“One time? You can bet she had been a trouble maker all of her life and karma caught up with her. As far as being hateful, you are one of the worst I have ever seen.” Dean
Well, hopefully that’s the last human he’ll ever beat. Ya can’t outrun karma.
One time? You can bet he’s been a trouble maker all his police career and karma caught up with him.
I agree with you on this one, ObeyLaws.
Strangely enough, so do I.
This is a pis poor comment platform. Can't the AZFamily afford something newer than rope and pulley? I composed in Word, spell checked, copied and pasted, fixed it up perfect, just the way I wanted with all the proper spacing. What do I get, a post that will now be the laughing stock of the premier group of commentiers, Arizona has to offer.
Agustus shut your hole. You are ignorant to the nth degree.
We'll see what the court decides. Having someone grab your genitals, and attempt to do it again is going to get most people upset. As you said, this human being was a cop, and might be held to a higher standard. Maybe a plea that will allow him to keep his job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.