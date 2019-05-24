PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix mom is facing a charge of child abuse for allegedly using a belt to whip her 4-year-old daughter “on all body surfaces except her left buttock.”
Police arrested 20-year-old Sycora Thompson at her Phoenix apartment the night of Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
According to court documents, the little girl started at a new day-care facility that day. A teacher noticed a mark on her left arm and asked her how she got it. She said it was from her mother.
“When the daycare (sic) staff further examined the child, she had numerous marks all over her arms, chest, legs, and back that appeared she had been whipped,” reads the probable cause for arrest statement.
The day care called Arizona Child Protective Services and police.
“While police were at the daycare (sic), they observed extensive linear and loop marks to the [girl’s] back, legs, and arms,” according to court documents.
Police said they asked her about her injuries and she said her mom had “whooped” her the previous day “with a belt.”
The bruising was severe and extensive.
“During a medical exam, the doctor expressed the child had bruises too numerous to count on all body surface areas except her left buttock,” according to the arresting officer.
Police said Thompson refused to open the door the first time they went to her home. They later returned with a search warrant.
“During an interview under Miranda, she admitted she spanks her child with her hand and a brown belt for discipline,” according to court documents. “She initially denied causing the injuries to the child and later admitted to seeing the injuries on the child but still denied causing them.”
Police said she eventually “admitted she lied” and admitting to hitting the child and causing her injuries.
According to court documents, this is not the first time Thompson has been accused of child abuse. There is a report of alleged abuse from 2018.
Police booked Thompson on suspicion of child abuse and on two misdemeanor warrants. No information about those warrants was immediately available.
A judge set a secured-appearance of $10,000. If she posts that, Thompson will be subjected to electronic monitoring by Pretrial Services, including a curfew.
She’s due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 3.
