TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix mom is facing a charge of aggravated DUI after allegedly driving drunk with her two toddlers in the car.
Officers stopped Velma Fern Dee Saturday night (May 4, 2019) in the area of University and Priest drives in Tempe after responding to a domestic violence situation nearby.
They learned that Dee, 44, left the area with her 1-year-old and 2-year-old children. Police say they were told Dee was intoxicated.
When police stopped Dee, they found two containers of alcohol – one open and half full, one closed -- on the front passenger seat. The kids were both in car seats.
According to the probable cause for arrest statement, Dee “displayed multiple signs of impairment” and “also admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving.”
Dee refused a voluntary blood draw, which means police had to get a search warrant. The results of the blood test were not immediately available.
Dee’s children were turned over to their father and Dee was booked on suspicion of aggravated DUI with a child in the car. That is a felony charge that carries mandatory minimum jail time depending on the offender’s blood alcohol content, even for a first conviction.
Dee was released on her own recognizance and is due in court for a preliminary hearing on May 24.
