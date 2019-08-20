PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix mom is facing charges after getting into not one, but two DUI hit-and-run wrecks while driving with two young children, police said.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed three felony and two misdemeanor charges against Mariza Cervantes Madrid, 33, Monday afternoon.
[PHOTOS: Arizona parents accused of behaving badly]
According to court documents, the crashes happened on Thursday, Aug. 15, one in the area of 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, the other near of 19th Avenue and Greenway Road. Police say she did not stay at either scene.
Police caught up with Madrid at her destination where she said she was meeting her husband.
According to court documents, Madrid “admitted to driving the vehicle and getting into the collisions because she was trying to drive fast to her husband because he told her to get there fast.”
Officers said Madrid smelled of alcohol and displayed signs of being under the influence. Her preliminary breath test showed an estimated blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.18, which is well over the legal definition of impaired (0.08) and into the category of super-extreme DUI.
Police say after they read Madrid her Miranda rights, she told officers “that she had one tall can of Modelo beer before she was driving that she felt a little drunk.”
Her 2-year-old and 4-year-old children were with her in the vehicle.
Police also Madrid did not have a valid driver’s license or the legally required proof of insurance.
Court documents show one misdemeanor conviction on her record, but no information about that incident was immediately available.