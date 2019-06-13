PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix mother of two is facing charges of sexual contact with a minor after police learned that the father of her kids is 16.
Danielle Grace Ruiz, 31, first came to the attention of police after her newborn son tested positive for marijuana. Investigators learned that the baby’s father is 16 and that he and Ruiz also have a daughter together. According to court documents, investigators believe the boy was 14 when the daughter was conceived. His birth date on her birth certificate is 1999, according to the probable cause for arrest statement.
Police say Ruiz told them she believed the father of her children was 17 when they first got together. She also said that just after the birth of her son last week, the teen’s “mother apologized to her for lying to her about [the teen’s] age ….”
Police say the teen confirmed his age when they spoke with him.
Court documents indicate that Ruiz and the teen live together.
A judge set a secured appearance bond of $50,000 for Ruiz. If she posts, she will be subject to electronic monitoring, curfew restrictions and supervision by Pretrial Services. Ruiz is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 18.
Perhaps it would be better to look the other way on this one. Mom is jail.
