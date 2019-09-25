PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix mother has been arrested after police say a bag of cocaine fell out of her 13-year-old daughter's bra during a traffic stop.
On Sept. 19, a police officer on patrol in Phoenix noticed a black car weaving across lane lines.
The officer found that the car's registration was expired, so he pulled the driver over in a parking lot near 52nd Street and McDowell Road.
The driver, later identified as Rufina Lopez Covarruvia, 43, told the officer she did not have a driver's license.
Police say a records check showed Covarruvia's license was suspended and she had a misdemeanor warrant for a previous traffic offense.
The officer detained Covarruvia in handcuffs.
At the time, three children were in the car, ages 13, 10 and two, and they were also asked to get out of the car.
Minutes later, a drug-sniffing K9 detected a suspicious odor near the car.
That's when a small bag of white powder fell out of the bra of the 13-year-old girl, according to the police report. Police say later tests revealed that the powder was cocaine.
The police report states that the 13-year-old girl told the officer that her mother (Covarruvia) had just bought cocaine from someone in an apartment down the road.
The girl "stated her mother had told her to hide it in her bra as police were pulling her over," reads the police report. "(The girl) stated her mother does not use the cocaine, but packs it up into smaller bags and sells each bag for $20."
When police questioned Covarruvia, she told them it was her daughter "who took the cocaine from the center console cup holder and hid it herself," according to the police report.
The three children were released to a family member.
Covarruvia was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail.
She could face several charges including conspiracy, illegally conducting an enterprise and transportation of a narcotic drug.
The police report states that she is not a U.S. citizen.