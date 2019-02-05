PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police have arrested a man accused of using a hatchet to attack another man whom he suspected was meeting his wife.
The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Monday near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix.
Police say that Hari Monger, 31, had learned that his wife was reportedly meeting with another man.
When Monger learned the location of that meeting, he reportedly went there and crashed his car into the other man's vehicle, according to the police report.
Police say Monger then got out of the vehicle and attacked the victim with a "half hammer/half hatchet" tool.
Monger "chased the victim around the parking lot," and then "threw the tool" at the victim, according to the police report.
The victim was able to escape the attack. He was not seriously hurt.
Monger told police he crashed into the car to "block it in," and admitted to attacking his wife and the other man "with a stick," according to the police report.
The victim told police he did not know the woman was married. According to the police report, the victim "was unaware she was married at the time of their relationship and stopped communication with her when he received a video call from the defendant advising him of the marriage."
Monger faces several charges, including aggravated assault, criminal damage, drug possession and fleeing the scene of an accident.
He is due back in court Feb. 12.
