PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix man followed an Amazon delivery truck to his neighbor’s home, apparently considered stealing the package, and then tried to break into a vehicle, police say.
Officers arrested Richard Martin Goree, 28, shortly after the incident on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
According to court documents, Goree waited for the Amazon delivery person to leave a package at his neighbor’s home and then went through the front gate and “grabbed the package.”
Police said Goree “looked that the package for a little bit” before putting it down and leaving the fenced-in yard. Outside the yard, Goree tried the doors of his neighbor’s vehicle to see if they were unlocked.
The homeowner saw everything “through a crack in the front door,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement.
Police said the homeowner opened the door and yelled at Goree, who then ran into his own home.
Court documents state that the homeowner’s son went after Goree. The two got into a fight.
Officers arrested Goree on suspicion of solicitation of crime, criminal trespass and third-degree burglary, all of which are felonies. It’s not clear if Goree has a criminal record.
A judge set a secured-appearance bond of $4,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 12.
Ha, typical white privilege.
I'm sure he was simply "anxiously" awaiting a delivery of his own and when a package was left "only" at his neighbor's house ... he was afraid it might have been so by accident ... AND ... the package was actually his. This is clearly demonstrated when he inspected the package and then put it back down. He may have recently been missing additional packages and was worried about other things being stolen ... hence ... checking the neighbor's car doors as he was returning home. It is pure speculation to "assume" he would "not" have locked the doors if he found them unlocked. [sleep]
The guy looks pretty bummed out. Maybe he was just looking for hug. We need those occasionally.
