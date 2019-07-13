PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was shot during an argument with his son at a Phoenix home on Saturday afternoon.
Phoenix Police Department spokesman, Detective Luis Samudio, said officers were called to the area near 31st Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 2:45 p.m. after a reported shooting.
Investigators on scene say a man and his son got into an argument at a home. That's when the younger man shot his father, police say.
Samudio says the man who was shot walked to a nearby alley where he was found.
He has been taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries are not known.
Officers on scene have detained the son. A shotgun was found at the home, investigators said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.