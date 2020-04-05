PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges after firing shots at a group of teens parked in front of his home in Phoenix early Sunday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of 63rd and West Virginia avenues, near Thomas Road.
Police say 29-year-old Jose Alvarez-Ontiveros came out of his home with a shotgun and confronted the teens, telling them to leave. He fired rounds at the ground and at the vehicles the teens were in.
A 16-year-old boy was hit by one of the pellets, police say. The teen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Alvarez-Ontiveros surrendered after police surrounded his home. After acquiring probable cause, detectives arrested and booked him into jail for charges including aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm.