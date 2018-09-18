Police say a 72-year-old man who was missing has been found.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office located Manuel C. Hernandez on Tuesday in the area of 211th Avenue and Jomax, police said. He was separated from his pickup truck and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Hernandez will then rejoin his family.
The Phoenix Police Department said he had been missing since Monday around 2 p.m. from the area of 39th Avenue and Thomas Road, where he was last seen driving his Chevy Silverado pickup truck.
Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app
Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.