PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix pilot was arrested for having child pornography and recording his neighbors, police said.
Brian William True, 47, was taken into custody on Thursday morning.
According to court documents, investigators found videos of two girls undressing and a woman using the bathroom that were later determined to have been recorded from True's home.
Police said two of the victims were direct neighbors of him.
Officers searched True's home and found child porn on his cellphone, investigators said.
He was booked on nine counts of unlawful recording of a person and faces an additional 10 counts of child sexual exploitation.