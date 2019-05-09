PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – A Phoenix man is facing a felony charge of animal abuse after he admitted killing one of his three dogs and then throwing the body in the dumpster near his apartment complex, police said.
Police arrested Jesus Ortiz Martin on Saturday, May 4 and charges were filed in Maricopa County Superior Court on Tuesday, May 7.
Officers were speaking to Martin because they had received a call regarding an injured animal.
While Martin had two dogs when officers spoke with him, one of those officers had talked to Martin before and remembered him having three dogs. Martin said they were puppies and that he sold one.
As the officers were leaving, neighbors approached them and said they had heard that Martin killed the third dog, according to court documents.
The neighbors also said they saw Martin throw “a white grocery bag with something inside” into a dumpster across the street. The neighbor said the bag ripped and she saw that “four furry brown legs were sticking out.”
Police said Martin eventually told them he threw the 3-year-old Chihuahua on the floor because she had attacked a puppy “and also because Jesus thought he had too many dogs ….”
“Let it be known that the puppy had no signs of injuries,” the arresting officer wrote in the probable cause statement.
