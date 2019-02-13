PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix man is facing charges after police said they found child pornography playing on his computer on Tuesday.
Agents served a searched warrant at Donald Knuckles' home near 36th Street and Thomas Road around 6:30 a.m. When they were looking around his home, they found child porn playing on his computer screen in his bedroom, according to court documents.
Police said Knuckles admitted to having the child porn and about 100 video files were on a thumb drive plugged into his computer.
Knuckles was booked into jail on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
His bond was set at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.