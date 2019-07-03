Mario Hernandez mugshot

Mario Hernandez, 19, arrested on three counts of child abuse.

 (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) –- A Maryvale man was arrested Monday after police say he cracked his 5-month-old daughter’s ribs, made her brain bleed and injured the back of her throat.

Court documents state that the abuse happened Sunday when the father, Mario Hernandez, 19, became frustrated that his daughter wouldn’t stop crying.

The infant was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

According to court records, the girl’s parents initially claimed that their daughter rolled off the bed.

But when police interviewed Hernandez, he told authorities that he had become frustrated with her and “blacked out” while watching her.

Police say he told them that his daughter wouldn’t stop crying, and he roughly pushed her onto the bed and covered the infant’s mouth with his hands in an attempt to get her to stop.

Hernandez told police his finger may have gone into his daughter’s mouth, causing the lesion in her throat.

The father said he then picked his daughter up under his arms and squeezed her. He told authorities he heard something crack but didn’t think it was anything serious.

Hernandez was booked and charged with three counts of child abuse.

