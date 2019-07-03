PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) –- A Maryvale man was arrested Monday after police say he cracked his 5-month-old daughter’s ribs, made her brain bleed and injured the back of her throat.
Court documents state that the abuse happened Sunday when the father, Mario Hernandez, 19, became frustrated that his daughter wouldn’t stop crying.
The infant was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
According to court records, the girl’s parents initially claimed that their daughter rolled off the bed.
[PHOTOS: Arizona parents accused of behaving badly]
But when police interviewed Hernandez, he told authorities that he had become frustrated with her and “blacked out” while watching her.
Police say he told them that his daughter wouldn’t stop crying, and he roughly pushed her onto the bed and covered the infant’s mouth with his hands in an attempt to get her to stop.
Hernandez told police his finger may have gone into his daughter’s mouth, causing the lesion in her throat.
The father said he then picked his daughter up under his arms and squeezed her. He told authorities he heard something crack but didn’t think it was anything serious.
Hernandez was booked and charged with three counts of child abuse.
(22) comments
no toothbrush, bed, OR shower for this guy.
Hernandez - Nuff said.
Maybe the worthless aclu will defend this animal.
Waiting for AOC to come out and defend her Brown Brother
Wish someone would shut her big mouth permanently.
Another ditch cricket beating there own kids.... We might as well go back to Europe and Africa.... Brown cancer
Totally agree. Doesn't matter if they are illegal or not. Messagains love to beat women and children.
PLEASE DO!!!! GO BACK TO EUROPE, Pinky
Is it really a fair expectation to hold these people to the standards of a civilized society?
No, they're out and out animals.
Someone please for god sake why do we waste jail space for this kind of scum?This man should of been D__D sunday night right along with the mother.!
Just give the babies grandpa and or uncles ten minutes with a bat. Save the taxpayers the cost of courts and jail time.
https://www.azfamily.com/news/pd-glendale-man-shoots-kills-girlfriend-and--year-old/article_273b7e70-9cfe-11e9-b441-bb3f647c48b0.html
And Mom?
Mom works at the Donkey Show....DUH
This news site is becoming a tabloid. And yes I do still visit it anyway...
Let me guess. He is chronically unemployable and the mom is out working and leaves him alone to babysit his kid. He wants to play video games or watch TV and the baby won't stop crying.
If by "working" you mean standing in the DES line.
I'm pretty sure that's attempted aggravated murder. Why only child abuse charges WTF.
Oh no Pedro, you are een trooble
Three babies beat or dead by Mexicans in the last week. Just saying.
Here ya go folks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.