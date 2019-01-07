PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly groping a female customer at a McDonald's.
Joseph Scott Spesard, 31, faces charges of sexual abuse and criminal trespassing.
The alleged incident happened Saturday, Jan. 5, at the McDonald's near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.
Police say Spesard approached a woman inside the restaurant and "hugged her without her permission."
According to the police report, Spesard then "grabbed her left breast without permission."
Police were able to locate Spesard running in the area.
Spesard was taken into custody a short time later.
(3) comments
Oh they’re gonna love this guy in prison!
SICK PEDO Pervert !! Throw him in JAIL for A LONG TIME !!
This guy isn't a pedophile.
