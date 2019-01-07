Joseph Scott Spesard

Joseph Scott Spesard, 31, faces charges of sexual abuse and criminal trespassing.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly groping a female customer at a McDonald's.

Joseph Scott Spesard, 31, faces charges of sexual abuse and criminal trespassing.

The alleged incident happened Saturday, Jan. 5, at the McDonald's near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road.

Police say Spesard approached a woman inside the restaurant and "hugged her without her permission."

According to the police report, Spesard then "grabbed her left breast without permission."

Police were able to locate Spesard running in the area.

Spesard was taken into custody a short time later.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

(3) comments

Wazoolie
Wazoolie

Oh they’re gonna love this guy in prison!

Report Add Reply
Joe Tax Payer-
Joe Tax Payer-

SICK PEDO Pervert !! Throw him in JAIL for A LONG TIME !!

Report Add Reply
sfr8
sfr8

This guy isn't a pedophile.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.