PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix man with a history of arrests for assault is facing seven felony charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly shooting his friend’s mother during an argument.
Police arrested Zeth Sommers, 32, just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019.
According to court documents, Sommers was at his friend’s home in the garage when the victim came in “to admonish them about the noise.”
The two got into an argument. Sommers’ friend told him to let him handle it, police said.
After the woman told him to leave and threatened to call the police, Sommers pulled a gun and fired several times, according to the probable cause for arrest statement.
The direct complaint filed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office indicates that the woman was hit five times – twice each in the arm and back and once in the hip.
A woman across the street heard the argument and the gunshots.
Police said Sommers, who has been arrested for theft, assault, burglary, and disorderly conduct, and convicted of burglary and drug possession, admitted to owning the gun.
According to court documents, he claimed the victim threatened him with a knife.
He also said, “I didn’t mean to shoot her,” and “I just pointed the gun at her to get her to go away.”
Charges filed against Sommers include one count of attempted second-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault and one count of weapons misconduct.
