PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A man was arrested after he hit his son multiple times with a broom handle in south Phoenix Friday.
The incident occurred at a home near 16th Street and Roeser Road.
According to court documents, a 13-year-old boy told officers that his father, 41-year-old Jose Luis Acevedo Jimenez hit him multiple times on his chest and back of his neck.
Police say that Jimenez then got a broom and began hitting the victim in his right arm, which caused the broom to break.
Jimenez then used the broken broom handle to continue hitting his son.
Police added the victim suffered cuts to his neck, ear and his right cheek.
The victim told officers that he may have lost consciousness and heard ringing in his ear before he fell to the ground.
Jimenez's three other children were home at the time of the incident.
Jimenez later admitted to officers to striking his son with the broom and causing the abrasion to the boy's cheek.
Police say that Jimenez later threw the broom away but officers were able to recover it.
Jimenez was later arrested and charged with child abuse.
(4) comments
Deport them
Wonder what the kid did?
Those pesky "Dreamers" are at it again !!
The guy does not deserve ANY kids, and I hope they were removed from the home. Give them a fighting chance in life without having to worry about the one person who should be caring for them beating them up.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.