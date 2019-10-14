PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix man has been arrested for sexual conduct with a minor after he was allegedly caught in a sex act with a 13-year-old girl in her bedroom.
Dijahn Lavae Smith, 22, was arrested on Oct. 7 near 18th Street and Van Buren Street.
Police say the father of the girl heard a noise in his daughter's bedroom, so he went to investigate.
When he entered the room, the father found Smith "on top of his 13-year-old daughter," according to court documents.
Those documents also state the girl and Smith both told police they had engaged in more than one sex act.
Police say Smith and the girl met on Facebook and communicated through Facebook Messenger.
According to court documents, the girl told police that Smith "knew she as in middle school, but she did not know how old he was."
Smith is being held in jail without bond.