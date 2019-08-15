PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A Phoenix father is facing felony charges of child abuse after allegedly burning his pre-teen son with a butter knife.
According to court documents, it’s not the first time Joaquin Patron Banda Sr. has been reported for alleged abuse.
Police said the 11-year-old’s mom noticed the injury on his back on Monday, Aug. 12. The child had been with Banda the weekend before.
When police interviewed the boy, he told them Banda “burned him on the back with a hot butter knife for no reason,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement.
The boy also told police his dad “pulled the front of his shirt,” leaving a small scrape on his neck.
Police a medical exam reveal healing injuries consistent with what the boy told them.
When officers spoke with Banda, 39, on Wednesday, he denied burning his son, claiming a 9-year-old cousin had done it by accident.
Court documents state that Banda also denied knowing about the abrasion to his son’s neck.
Officers took Banda into custody without incident.
While Banda’s court documents noted a “prior report of physical abuse,” no other information was immediately available, and no prior arrests were listed.
A judge ordered Banda released on his own recognizance but subject to electronic monitoring, including curfew restrictions and supervision by Pretrial Services. She also mandated drug and alcohol testing and monitoring.
Banda is due back in court for a status conference on Aug. 28, and then a preliminary hearing on Sept. 4.
