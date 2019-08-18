GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in a Glendale neighborhood early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at about 5 a.m. near 63rd and Maryland avenues.
The extent of injuries is not clear and police have not said whether a suspect is in custody.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
