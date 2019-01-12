Police lights
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.

The incident took place just before 7 a.m. at a home near the area of 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road

According to Phoenix police, a caller told officers that a gunshot that had gone through their wall.

Police said there were no injuries and they later determined was determined to have come from a neighboring home where an argument could be heard. 

The incident is under investigation. 

 

