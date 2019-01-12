PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning.
The incident took place just before 7 a.m. at a home near the area of 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road.
According to Phoenix police, a caller told officers that a gunshot that had gone through their wall.
Police said there were no injuries and they later determined was determined to have come from a neighboring home where an argument could be heard.
The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.