PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A person was killed following a crash early Sunday morning in Phoenix.
The crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. at 24th Street and McDowell Road.
Phoenix police said one person was killed from their injuries.
There were traffic restrictions in the area but the roadway has since been reopened.
No other details have been released at this time.
