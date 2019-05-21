c956f42eac683be279b4a64e2c5c667310348e92_fl9-360p.jpg

The Gilbert Police Department is looking for a driver who was stopped by a person impersonating an officer. (Source: Gilbert Police) 

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Gilbert Police Department is looking for a driver who was stopped by a person impersonating an officer.

The incident occurred on May 8 near Power and Ray roads

Police say a driver was stopped by person believed to be impersonating a police officer.

Gilbert police tweeted surveillance video of the incident Tuesday morning.

At this time, officers are trying to find the driver who was stopped in this case.

It's unknown at this time if the impersonator was arrested. 

This is the second time this month incident like this occurred in the Valley. On May 9, DPS arrested Joshua Hillman, 28, after he impersonated a Mesa police officer and stopped a car on U.S. 60 near Lindsay Road. 

If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact Gilbert police at (480)503-6500. 

 

(2) comments

silicon212
silicon212

That is the same vehicle that the DPS took down earlier this month.

Report Add Reply
Wearenotperfect
Wearenotperfect

This is exactly why I am totally against unmarked police vehicles and have no business on our streets making traffic stops.

Report Add Reply

