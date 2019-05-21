GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Gilbert Police Department is looking for a driver who was stopped by a person impersonating an officer.
The incident occurred on May 8 near Power and Ray roads.
Police say a driver was stopped by person believed to be impersonating a police officer.
Gilbert police tweeted surveillance video of the incident Tuesday morning.
At this time, officers are trying to find the driver who was stopped in this case.
It's unknown at this time if the impersonator was arrested.
This is the second time this month incident like this occurred in the Valley. On May 9, DPS arrested Joshua Hillman, 28, after he impersonated a Mesa police officer and stopped a car on U.S. 60 near Lindsay Road.
If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to contact Gilbert police at (480)503-6500.
On May 8, a person was stopped by a subject believed to be impersonating a police officer near Power and Ray, Gilbert. We would like to identify the party stopped in this case. Please contact the Gilbert Police Department at (480)503-6500 if you have information about this case. pic.twitter.com/YvpGnCnRwj— Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) May 21, 2019
(2) comments
That is the same vehicle that the DPS took down earlier this month.
This is exactly why I am totally against unmarked police vehicles and have no business on our streets making traffic stops.
