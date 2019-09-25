PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Peoria police officer is facing a felony charge after police said he illegally looked up background information on a woman, who his friend wanted to date.
According to police, Officer Amaury Fernandez was working a patrol shift on July 27 and his friend was doing a ride-along with him.
During the ride-along, the friend asked Fernandez to do a records check on a woman at work he was trying to date, according to court paperwork.
So Fernandez ran the woman's name and date of birth to get background information on her in the police system.
A few days later, his friend approached the woman at work and said he was sorry she was molested when she was 8 years old. When she asked how he knew that, he said his officer friend looked up the information during a ride-along.
On July 31, the woman called the Peoria Police Department and told them what happened.
Fernandez is being charged with one count of unauthorized access of criminal history record information, a class six felony.
The Peoria Police Department said he was placed on administrative leave and then resigned from the department on Sept. 5.