PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after multiple people were shot outside a party in the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, a fight broke out at a party being held at a warehouse near 22nd Avenue and McDowell Road after about 2:30 a.m.
Thompson said shots were fired and a total of seven people were struck including a 15-year-old.
None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Thompson added that four people who fled the scene in a red Toyota Prius are thought to be responsible for the shooting.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Phoenix police at (602) 262-6141 or to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.