PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are on the scene of a Sunday shooting at a motel in downtown Phoenix.
Police say a man and woman were shot shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Motel K near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Both were taken to local hospitals.
The man is in extremely critical condition. The woman's injuries are not life threatening.
The eastbound lanes of Van Buren are closed between 20th and 19th Avenues while the investigation is underway.
(2) comments
more innocent people the police fail to protect
Seriously?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.