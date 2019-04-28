PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix police are on the scene of a Sunday shooting at a motel in downtown Phoenix.

Police say a man and woman were shot shortly after 6:00 p.m. at the Motel K near 19th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Both were taken to local hospitals.

The man is in extremely critical condition. The woman's injuries are not life threatening.

The eastbound lanes of Van Buren are closed between 20th and 19th Avenues while the investigation is underway.

 

(2) comments

ConradAz
ConradAz

more innocent people the police fail to protect

Report Add Reply
JustinP
JustinP

Seriously?

Report Add Reply

