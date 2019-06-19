FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Tuesday, June 18, a 10-month investigation, coined Operation Riptide, ended with 37 people arrested and charged on suspicion of felony drug sales, the Flagstaff Police Department reported.
These people arrested or charged are connected with the trafficking of hard drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, acid and methamphetamine, throughout the community.
[PHOTOS: 40+ face charges linked to felony drug sales in Flagstaff area]
In total, 44 people were indicted by the Grand Jury. Seven of these individuals are currently outstanding.
Sgt. Charles Hernandez of the Flagstaff Police Department provided their identities with the charges they face. This information is provided in a slideshow available for viewing here.
Operation Riptide was led by the Northern Arizona Street Crimes Task Force (Metro). Metro had help from other organizations, including the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), Arizona Department of Public Safety Gang Unit (GIITEM), Coconino County Sheriff's Office, Arizona National Guard Counter Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
(1) comment
Yegods, theys somes uglies! [scared]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.