PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after being struck by a car early Monday morning in Phoenix.
The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. near the area of 48th Street and McDowell Road.
According to Phoenix police, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.
Police added that there are no outstanding suspects.
The crash is under investigation.
