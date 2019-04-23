PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)— A patient was beaten to death by another patient Tuesday morning at the Arizona Community Protection and Treatment Center, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said the victim, identified as 83-year-old Donald Fay Prather, was playing his radio when the patient next door to him, 58-year-old Robert Wayne Fleming, became upset with the noise.
The two got into a confrontation in the hallway, where Fleming hit Prather multiple times-- even after his head hit the floor, police said.
Prather was taken to Maricopa Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Fleming was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail. He is facing a second-degree murder charge.
The Arizona Department of Health Services released the following statement Tuesday night:
"The Arizona Department of Health Services notified the Phoenix Police Department about an incident involving two individuals at the Arizona Community Protection and Treatment Center (ACPTC) and is cooperating with authorities as they conduct the criminal investigation. The ACPTC provides treatment and housing for individuals who have committed a sexually violent offense, completed their mandatory sentence with the Arizona Department of Corrections, and are deemed unsafe to return to the community based on their status as a sexually violent person with a high likelihood to reoffend. These individuals are court ordered to our facility through a petition process by the county prosecutor."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.