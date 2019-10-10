PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A San Diego Padres pitcher was kicked and tased by a homeowner after he broke into his house in Peoria using the doggie dog, police said.
According to court documents, 23-year-old Jacob Nix went into the fenced backyard of a home near Lake Pleasant Parkway and 95th Avenue just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday and then crawled through the doggie door.
The homeowner, a Glendale police officer, confronted Nix and kicked him in the face.
That's when another man, a Padres minor league pitcher, Thomas Donald Cosgrove, pulled Nix out of the dog door.
As the two started running away from the door, the homeowner leaned out of the doggie door and fired a Tazer, hitting Nix in the back.
The two ran off but were found in the same neighborhood and arrested.
Police said Nix thought he was at his house, and "for a reason he could not explain," he tried to get inside using the doggie door.
Investigators believe Nix was under the influence at the time, but Cosgrove wasn't.
He was booked into jail on two counts of criminal trespassing.
Cosgrove is facing one misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing.
Nix lives in Southern California.
A secured bond was set at $100.
"We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona. We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner's Office and local authorities. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further comment at this time", the Padres said in a statement.
The Padres drafted him in the third round in 2015. He made his major league debut in August 2018.
Nix tore a ligament in his elbow last March and has been rehabbing ever since.
Cosgrove and Nix were pitching in the Arizona Fall League.