AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) -- A young child rushed to the hospital after being found underwater in a bathtub in Avondale has died Sunday afternoon.
According to Ben Avita with the Avondale Fire Department, the child was found submerged in a bathtub by family members at a home near Van Buren Street just west of Avondale Boulevard. It's unknown how long the child was under the water.
Fire crews arrived and began CPR while taking the child to Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear. The child was in extremely critical condition with no pulse, according to Avita.
Avondale police said at 2 p.m. medical staff pronounced the child dead.
Officials say the child's parents and siblings were home at the time when the child was found. Detectives are now investigating the circumstances that led to the drowning.
