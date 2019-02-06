MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead after a reported drive-by shooting near a skate park in Mesa, police said.
The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. near Broadway and S. Gilbert roads, according to the Mesa Police Department.
Police said a 26-year-old man died.
No additional information was immediately available.
(1) comment
another drug deal gone bad
