MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead after a reported drive-by shooting near a skate park in Mesa, police said.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 p.m. near Broadway and S. Gilbert roads, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Police said a 26-year-old man died.

No additional information was immediately available.

 

