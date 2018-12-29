TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead after a shooting Saturday night in Tempe, police said.
The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. near Baseline Road and Mill Avenue, according to the Tempe Police Department.
Police said the victim was shot multiple times. He was transported to a hospital where he died.
The shooting is under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
