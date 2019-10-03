TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead and another person badly hurt late Wednesday night in Tempe.
The double shooting was reported near the Sanctuary on Broadway Apartments, east of Priest Drive on Broadway Road, around 11:40 p.m.
[WATCH: Man killed, another person hurt in shooting in Tempe, police say]
Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they located a man and another person with gunshot wounds.
They were both taken to a local hospital. Police said the man has died and the second victim has life-threatening injuries.
Police did not release any information regarding potential suspect(s).
They said the scene remains active and homicide detectives will be out investigating throughout the morning.
Police added there is no indication this shooting is related to the shooting at the Arizona Mills Mall earlier in the evening.
No other information was made available.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments.